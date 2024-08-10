Analysts Offer Predictions for Chegg, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 4,148,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,024 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

