Analysts Set Expectations for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. 663,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. First Turn Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 695,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 182,535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,145.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.