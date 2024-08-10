Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $432.00

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

FDS stock opened at $402.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

