Analysts Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $32.89

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Fox Advisors cut Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $69,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

