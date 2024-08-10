Analysts Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price at $19.92

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

