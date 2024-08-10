Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) PT at $37.76

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

