Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) PT at $37.76

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on WMG
Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group
Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
Warner Music Group Company Profile
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Music Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.