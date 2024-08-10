Analyzing Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF)

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KRUK Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending 17.21% 11.98% 5.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KRUK Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending $70.19 million 18.67 $117.33 million $1.34 12.01

Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna.

This is a summary of recent ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and Oaktree Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KRUK Spólka Akcyjna 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats KRUK Spólka Akcyjna on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna

(Get Free Report)

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Debts, Mortgage Debts, and Corporate Debts segments. It offers credit management services to banks, telecommunication operators, insurers, and others. In addition, the company purchases and manages debt portfolios including consumer, mortgage, and corporate debts. Further, it offers consumer unsecured, mortgage, and SME/corporate loans, as well as manages the receivables of banks, loan brokers, insurers, leasing companies, landline and mobile telecommunications operators, cable TV operators, digital TV operators, and FMCG companies. Additionally, the company provides Novum loan services; detective services; financial intermediation agency services; and auxiliary services to small and medium-sized enterprises. Furthermore, it collects, processes, and provides credit information on natural persons; and invests in receivables and other funds. The company acquires agricultural real estate properties; and engages in IT and software development businesses, as well as involved in law firm related activities. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wroclaw, Poland.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

