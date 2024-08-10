Analyzing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 1.76% 24.34% 8.36% Protara Therapeutics N/A -58.80% -51.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 12 7 0 2.37 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $81.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,294.74%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Protara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.45 billion 3.34 $5.67 billion $0.36 204.61 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($3.74) -0.51

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Protara Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.