Anil P. Ranganath Sells 4,289 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 743,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.09 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $171.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,804,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

