ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $282,329,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $72,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.15. 369,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,542. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.67.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.