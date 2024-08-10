Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE APLE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,148. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,400,000 after buying an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,518,000 after buying an additional 881,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 638,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

