Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Monetta Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.1% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,458,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,713,958,000 after buying an additional 839,759 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 131,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.