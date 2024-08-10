Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,587 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.
A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
