Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 66,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

