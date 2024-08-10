Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
