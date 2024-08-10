Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 32,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.18. 5,050,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.06 and a 200 day moving average of $208.25.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.