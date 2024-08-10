AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $91.91.

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,709,742 shares of company stock worth $1,477,073,771 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

