Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26, Zacks reports.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,679. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

