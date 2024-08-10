Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 7.5 %

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

