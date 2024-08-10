Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

ABUS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

