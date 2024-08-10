Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.7 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08 to $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

