ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.28). 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.25 ($1.24).

ASA International Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £100 million, a P/E ratio of 1,428.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

