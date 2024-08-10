Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,420,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,182,572 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $18.50.

The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,776,944 shares of company stock worth $90,299,843. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

