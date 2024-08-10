Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.39. 389,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.62. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $136.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Assurant by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

