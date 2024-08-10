Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 279.2% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

