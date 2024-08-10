Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) & Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Financial Review

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Astera Labs and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 1 10 0 2.91 Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Astera Labs presently has a consensus price target of $71.36, indicating a potential upside of 74.44%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Astera Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $163.39 million 38.99 -$26.26 million N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $58.24 million 1.93 $9.05 million $0.37 14.11

This table compares Astera Labs and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Everspin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astera Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies 2.92% 3.19% 2.60%

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Astera Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

