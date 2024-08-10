Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRA

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

ATRA opened at $7.58 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $3.50. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.