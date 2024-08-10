ATB Capital Increases Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$120.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

Shopify stock opened at C$95.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.35. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$63.16 and a 12 month high of C$123.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.11 billion, a PE ratio of -432.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71. In other Shopify news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$138,476.14. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$188,396.71. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,956 shares of company stock worth $3,894,478. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

