Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atkore traded as low as $95.64 and last traded at $96.68, with a volume of 1540496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Atkore by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Atkore by 505.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 26.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

