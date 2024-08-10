Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.800 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $128.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $132.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

