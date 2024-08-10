Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 3,000 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,626.20).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Tobin bought 4,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £9,040 ($11,552.72).

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £11,950 ($15,271.57).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The firm has a market cap of £38.08 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.69. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.47).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

