Augmedix (AUGX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Augmedix to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Augmedix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.22. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AUGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.35 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Augmedix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

