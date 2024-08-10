Augmedix (AUGX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Augmedix to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Augmedix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%.
Augmedix Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.22. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
