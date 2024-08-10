Aurora Cannabis Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 2,144,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.29. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 121.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

