Aurora Cannabis Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 2,144,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 121.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
