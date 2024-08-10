Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$67.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.30 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

TSE:ACB traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,414. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.58. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

