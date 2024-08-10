Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 39.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avangrid

About Avangrid

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.