Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Aveanna Healthcare traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 69779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $906.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

