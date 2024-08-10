Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Aveanna Healthcare traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 69779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $906.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

