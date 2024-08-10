Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $3.43

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.85. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 12,953 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $906.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

