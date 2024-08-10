Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) Head to Head Analysis

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Blue Gem Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $46.46 million 2.47 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.21% 5.39% 4.48% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Blue Gem Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.55, indicating a potential upside of 81.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.