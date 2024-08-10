Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.
Avista Stock Performance
AVA stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Avista Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 78.84%.
Insider Transactions at Avista
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
