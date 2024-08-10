Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AX

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AX opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.