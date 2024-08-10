Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,898 shares of company stock worth $5,005,058. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

