AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.81, but opened at $40.09. AZEK shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 554,844 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

