Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.26 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

