Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Azul Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.26 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
