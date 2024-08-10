B. Riley Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.