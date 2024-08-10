B. Riley Comments on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.05. 2,472,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 638,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,830 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

