B. Riley Comments on Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after buying an additional 3,152,433 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 190,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 202.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 161,911 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

