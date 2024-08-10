B. Riley Comments on Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,541,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,035. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

