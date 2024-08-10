B. Riley Comments on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.22. 543,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,050. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.01. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$6.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$264,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,900 shares of company stock worth $1,202,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

