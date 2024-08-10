B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of B. Riley Financial worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RILY stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market cap of $513.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.92%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

