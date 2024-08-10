B. Riley Trims Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Target Price to $15.50

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

XHR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. 655,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 278,686 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,405,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

